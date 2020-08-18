Advertisement

GIVE BACK: Law firm starts program to support teachers

Hardee, Massey & Blodgett, LLP set up a Facebook group to support Eastern North Carolina teachers.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - School is back in session across the east, but it is certainly a year like no other.

Students, teachers and parents are navigating a mix of online and in person learning. It’s unique for everyone and one law firm in the east wants to offer support.

Hardee, Massey & Blodgett, LLP set up the Facebook group Support ENC Teachers to create a place for local to teachers to post their classroom wish list via Amazon.

“It’s our hope that by creating the program that individuals and local businesses across our community will go on the page and support our teachers by shipping for them and donating to their classroom wish lists,” said Attorney Brack Massey.

All teachers have to do is a comment their wish list along with information about what school they teach at and a link to their Amazon wish list on the page. Anyone in the community can then access it and donate.

Massey says the law firm wanted to look for ways to get involved in the community.

“Especially during these unprecedented times with the coronavirus situation, the last thing we feel teachers need to be worried about is supplies and resources for their classrooms,” Massey explained.

All items purchased will be shipped directly to the teacher.

