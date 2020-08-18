Advertisement

Four killed, four hurt in Lenoir County crash

(WDTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four people are dead and four others injured in a crash this morning in Lenoir County.

The Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:00 a.m. on Highway 903 near Church Road, south of La Grange.

Troopers say a vehicle heading south on Highway 903 crossed the centerline and sideswiped a northbound vehicle. The southbound then skidded sideways across the highway and was hit by another northbound vehicle.

All four people in the vehicle that crossed the centerline died at the scene. Four people in the first vehicle were all sent to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston, while no one was injured in the third vehicle.

Names of those involved have yet to be released.

Highway 903 was closed for three hours because of the collision.

