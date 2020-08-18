Advertisement

ECU Police expand role enforcing COVID-19 mandates

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU police have a new role during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to patrolling campus, the safety arm of the job has expanded to public health to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

Campus security and safety is still the priority and that now includes enforcing a state mandate of no more than 25 people gathering in one place.

Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson informed faculty and staff through a letter Tuesday that ECU and Greenville Police responded to two dozen parties this past weekend.

ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton said their first approach is educating students and asking them to limit indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Sutton said a second encounter with police may result in students being referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, where university punishments can include probation and suspensions.

Captain Sutton said the biggest concern is repeat offenders. “Some locations we’ve already visited a couple of different times. If we have to return this week then there will be some enforcement action that will take place that could result in some type of criminal charge.”

Many of the mass gathering issues have occurred at off-campus housing. Sutton also noted that the majority of students are following recommended safety measures.

