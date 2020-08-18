Advertisement

Eastern Carolina Democrats adjust to virtual convention

Local delegates speak about Democratic National Convention changes
Local delegates speak about Democratic National Convention changes(WITN)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Democratic National Convention is underway, and just like many big events across the U.S., the DNC will be online only.

However, local delegates assure the East that organizers will give viewers the same experience they would have gotten in-person.

DNC delegate Catherine Leake had her heart set on seeing Cream City, but the plans changed.

Leake said, I was excited to go to Milwaukee because I’ve never been to that part of the Midwest.”

Despite virtual events and speeches, Senator Don Davis says it’s not going to stop Democrats from bringing the hype, even if speakers, like presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden and his V.P.-select Senator Kamala Harris, will speak nearly 700 miles away.

“They’re doing everything to maintain the same level of energy, excitement, and simulate as though the delegates were there,” said Davis.

Leake agrees with Davis and hopes since the convention is online, social media will be the tool to keep the flame going for millennial voters.

“If we’re not able to make it to Milwaukee, let’s just bring the party through zoom,” said Leake.

Davis says Democratic Party will go on as usual.

"The business has been conducted using the computer," said Davis, "All the voting and everything has been done electronically."

And Leake says no matter how, the show will still go on; even if it's from the couch this year.

“Whether it’s in-person or virtually, the fire, and intensity, and the passion to get out to vote is still there,” Leake said.

Both Leake and Davis stress the importance of voting, as we're less than 80 days from the Presidential election.

Davis says you can still vote safely by mail, at the polls, or curbside to name a few.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Senator Bernie Sanders, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are just a few of the expected to speak the first night.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Craven County schools offering drive-thru meals

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Craven County has opted to serve school meals drive-thru style.

News

Havelock reports sewage spill

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Havelock says there was a discharge of untreated wastewater on August 16 of an estimated 5,000 gallons at Pineview Street, Manhole G166.

News

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on DWI following chase

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with DWI following a high-speed chase.

News

ECU identifies COVID-19 cluster at residence hall

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
East Carolina University says it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Gateway Residence Hall.

Latest News

News

Kinston city leaders remove hanging sign

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Kinston hangings sign has been removed with plans to relocate it to a museum. City council voted to remove the signs after concerns from members of the community.

News

New Bern non-profit says school supplies still needed in the East

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
School supply lists can be expensive. That's why one group in New Bern is still collecting supplies despite students already starting back Monday because many students don't have those basic items to do their work.

News

Classes resume at PCC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Pitt Community College is kicking off its school year with health protocols to protect students and employees from COVID-19.

News

Changes to the United States Postal Service may create a delay for mail, absentee votes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
USPS hour changes may lead to delays for mail, absentee votes

News

Thousands of ENC Students head back to school in-person

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County is one of nine Eastern North Carolina districts returning to reduced-capacity in-person learning.

Coronavirus

Onslow County school employee tests positive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The school system says they were alerted on Thursday that an employee at Heritage Elementary School in Richlands had tested positive.