Eastern Carolina Democrats adjust to virtual convention

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Democratic National Convention is underway, and just like many big events across the U.S., the DNC will be online only.

However, local delegates assure the East that organizers will give viewers the same experience they would have gotten in-person.

DNC delegate Catherine Leake had her heart set on seeing Cream City, but the plans changed.

Leake said, I was excited to go to Milwaukee because I’ve never been to that part of the Midwest.”

Despite virtual events and speeches, Senator Don Davis says it’s not going to stop Democrats from bringing the hype, even if speakers, like presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden and his V.P.-select Senator Kamala Harris, will speak nearly 700 miles away.

“They’re doing everything to maintain the same level of energy, excitement, and simulate as though the delegates were there,” said Davis.

Leake agrees with Davis and hopes since the convention is online, social media will be the tool to keep the flame going for millennial voters.

“If we’re not able to make it to Milwaukee, let’s just bring the party through zoom,” said Leake.

Davis says Democratic Party will go on as usual.

"The business has been conducted using the computer," said Davis, "All the voting and everything has been done electronically."

And Leake says no matter how, the show will still go on; even if it's from the couch this year.

“Whether it’s in-person or virtually, the fire, and intensity, and the passion to get out to vote is still there,” Leake said.

Both Leake and Davis stress the importance of voting, as we're less than 80 days from the Presidential election.

Davis says you can still vote safely by mail, at the polls, or curbside to name a few.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Senator Bernie Sanders, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are just a few of the expected to speak the first night.

