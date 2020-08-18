Advertisement

Duke Energy extending disconnection services suspension

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - Duke Energy is extending assistance for customers unable to pay their bills because of the pandemic.

The company says they will not disconnect services for nonpayment until October.

Customers who are struggling financially because of the pandemic will have until then to pay overdue balances or make payment arrangements.

Beginning in September, those who need more time to pay outstanding balances will be able to create flexible payment plans and Duke Energy will also continue to waive late fees until further notice.

The company is urging customers to set up a payment plan immediately to avoid disconnection in October.

