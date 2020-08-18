Advertisement

Double trouble brewing in the tropics

Two systems have the potential to become the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2020 season
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Atlantic basin is becoming active again this week with the potential of seeing two more names crossed off the list. Both systems have come from tropical waves originating off the coast of Africa. The next two names on the list are Laura and Marco.

Windward Islands

The first wave is rather disorganized and located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. The storm complex is moving at about 20 mph to the west and is expected to slow down by Wednesday. Not a lot of strengthening is expected on Tuesday but conditions improve for topical development by the middle of the week as the system enters the northwestern Caribbean. Interests from Cancun to Texas and Louisiana should monitor this system closely.

2 day naming chance: 20%

5 day naming chance: 60%

Deep Atlantic

Another tropical wave deeper in the Atlantic has a better chance of forming into the next tropical system. The broad area of low pressure was located about 900 west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is moving west at about 15 to 20 mph and will move into favorable conditions for development. This system should be closely monitored by the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba. Any potential US impacts would be at least a week away.

2 day naming chance: 70%

5 day naming chance: 90%

Both Laura and Marco may form over the next 2-5 days.
Both Laura and Marco may form over the next 2-5 days.(WITN)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 18, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Authority Forecast for August 18, 2020

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny skies, upper 80s on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Warm and sunny skies will be with us Tuesday afternoon.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-17-2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-17-2020

Hurricane

Josephine downgraded; Kyle no longer a tropical storm

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Josephine is losing strength northeast of Puerto Rico.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for 8-15-2020 7PM

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for 8-15-2020 7PM

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-15-2020

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-15-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 14, 2020

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for August 14, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-13-2020

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-13-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- August 11, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- August 11, 2020

Hurricane

National Hurricane Center increases tropical forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
After the busiest start to the season on record, NOAA has adjusted the tropical outlook.