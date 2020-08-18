Double trouble brewing in the tropics

The Atlantic basin is becoming active again this week with the potential of seeing two more names crossed off the list. Both systems have come from tropical waves originating off the coast of Africa. The next two names on the list are Laura and Marco.

Windward Islands

The first wave is rather disorganized and located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. The storm complex is moving at about 20 mph to the west and is expected to slow down by Wednesday. Not a lot of strengthening is expected on Tuesday but conditions improve for topical development by the middle of the week as the system enters the northwestern Caribbean. Interests from Cancun to Texas and Louisiana should monitor this system closely.

2 day naming chance: 20%

5 day naming chance: 60%

Deep Atlantic

Another tropical wave deeper in the Atlantic has a better chance of forming into the next tropical system. The broad area of low pressure was located about 900 west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is moving west at about 15 to 20 mph and will move into favorable conditions for development. This system should be closely monitored by the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba. Any potential US impacts would be at least a week away.

2 day naming chance: 70%

5 day naming chance: 90%

Both Laura and Marco may form over the next 2-5 days. (WITN)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.