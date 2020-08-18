Craven County schools offering drive-thru meals

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Schools that chose virtual learning only for the first few weeks of school also had to make alternate plans for school lunches.

Craven County has opted to serve school meals drive-thru style.

Each day from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. families can pick up daily lunches, and also breakfast for the next day, at the school closest to them.

Nutrition staff members say they know how difficult this time is for parents, so they’re also working to make special arrangements for families who can’t pick up meals.

They’ve also allowed for meals for the entire week to be picked up at once if that is easier for parents.

The school’s nutrition director says they want to help families in any way they can as they navigate the pandemic and online learning.

Meals will be served this way through August 31st.

The meals are free for all children 18-years-old and younger.

