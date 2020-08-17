UNC-Chapel Hill going to all remote learning on Wednesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Just after a week of in-person classes, UNC-Chapel Hill is switching to remote learning.

The university said it will shift all undergraduate instruction to remote learning on Wednesday.

Chapel Hill has so far reported four cluster outbreaks on campus, with 177 students in isolation and another 349 in quarantine.

The university is also trying to work at ways to reduce the number of students in their dorms.

“Since launching the Roadmap for Fall 2020, we have emphasized that if we were faced with the need to change plans — take an off-ramp — we would not hesitate to do so, but we have not taken this decision lightly. We have made it in consultation with state and local health officials, Carolina’s infectious disease experts and the UNC System.”

Other universities in the state system, including East Carolina University, continue to hold in-person classes. Latest figures released by ECU show just 28 students have tested positive for the virus, compared to 177 at Chapel Hill.

“At this point we haven’t received any information that would lead to similar modifications at any of our other universities. Whether at Chapel Hill or another institution, students must continue to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, as their personal responsibility, particularly in off-campus settings, is critical to the success of this semester and to protect public health.”

