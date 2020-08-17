UNC-Chapel Hill going to all remote learning on Wednesday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Just after a week of in-person classes, UNC-Chapel Hill is switching to remote learning.
The university said it will shift all undergraduate instruction to remote learning on Wednesday.
Chapel Hill has so far reported four cluster outbreaks on campus, with 177 students in isolation and another 349 in quarantine.
The university is also trying to work at ways to reduce the number of students in their dorms.
Other universities in the state system, including East Carolina University, continue to hold in-person classes. Latest figures released by ECU show just 28 students have tested positive for the virus, compared to 177 at Chapel Hill.
