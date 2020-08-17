Advertisement

Students publish COVID-19 journals

The book's title is Perseverance in a Strange Land: The Voices of the Youth During the Covid-19 Pandemic.
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The halls of Wilson Preparatory Academy have been empty since March. School went online and assignments were still given out, but in-person school life as students know it was no more.

Dr. Stephen Bond gave his class an assignment to journal their experiences during the pandemic.

“I started reading some of the journals and I really was touched; my heart was touched what they wrote about and just how passionate they were about how they missed school and missed the things that were going on,” the history teacher said.

The high school students wrote about their everyday life and how it had changed.

“I basically had to quit my job and I had to rearrange a lot of schedule things,” said Payton Winstead, who was a senior last year.

The kids also wrote about what they missed.

“I didn’t feel really good about how coronavirus was going; just how it spread and stopped my basketball season,” said Nasiar Blackston, who is a senior at the academy.

Bond was so moved by these journal entries he decided to turn them into a book. The book’s title is Perseverance in a Strange Land: The Voices of the Youth During the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The book depicts students’ view of life during the pandemic, which is a piece of history Bond wanted to preserve.

“10, 50 to 100 years from now, we’ll see what it was like to have to deal with this virus,” said Bond.

