Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on DWI following chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with DWI following a high-speed chase.

On Sunday night at about 10:15 PM, a deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it saw a dark-colored SUV traveling north on County Home Road. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it entered the intersection where County Home Road intersects with Worthington Road at Charlie’s Grill and didn’t stop at the four way stop.

The deputy chased the vehicle for nearly two-miles before the driver finally pulled over. They say the driver was going over 80 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Fernando Torres of Greenville and charged him with DWI, and felony flee to elude arrest, among other charges.

Deputies say during the booking process Torres was in a holding cell and reportedly had an outburst then damaged the phone used by inmates to make outgoing phone calls. An additional charge of injury to personal property was added.

Torres was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under $7,000 secured bond.

