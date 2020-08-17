Phillip’s Forecast: Mostly sunny then next front moves through tonight

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Monday & Tuesday

Thermometers fell below 70° for the first time since July 6th for many areas early Monday morning. Drier air will bring plenty of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday with highs generally in the mid 80s. Lows will dip into the upper 60s inland once again around on sunrise Tuesday. A secondary front will move over tonight which may have just enough moisture to produce a few showers and storms Monday evening or overnight. Not all areas will see rain.

Wednesday & Thursday

Another front will approach Wednesday into Thursday with more scattered showers returning to the forecast. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s with muggier air building back in. Rain chances will run near 40% both days, primarily during the afternoon hours.

Tropic Update

The National Hurricane Center will be monitoring 2 tropical waves this week. The first one is is located just east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving quickly westward. This area has a 50% chance of development as it moves into the Caribbean Sea this week. The second area is located just off the Africa coast and is moving into the open Atlantic. The area has a 60% chance of development by late in the week as it nears the Lesser Antilles.