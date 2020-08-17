Advertisement

Panthers sign ‘Hard Knocks’ Andrew Vollert to roster

Carolina Panthers tight end Andrew Vollert watches a drill during the NFL football team's training camp practice Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Carolina Panthers tight end Andrew Vollert watches a drill during the NFL football team's training camp practice Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(NELL REDMOND | AP)
By STEVE REED
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers signed tight end Andrew Vollert and wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel on Sunday.

Vollert earned national attention when he was shown on “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” telling Chargers coach Anthony Lynn to his face “you’ve got to be (expletive) kidding me” after learning he was being released by Los Angeles on Aug. 1.

The undrafted 25-year-old tight end suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 preseason and was placed on injured reserve by the Chargers and was hoping to battle back and make the roster this season.

“I did see ‘Hard Knocks’ and those are brutal, gruesome meetings,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “It’s like when you get let go from a job, it is emotional so I understood where he is coming from. I know he has battled back from an ACL injury. But just like all of us, when one door closes another one opens. So now he has an opportunity here and I’m looking forward to an opportunity to work with him and get to know him.”

Rhule said Vollert is a “big tight end who can get down the field and be a receiving threat.”

The decision to add Lewis and Michel to the roster came after free agent wide receiver Keith Kirkwood injured his shoulder.

Rhule said Kirkwood is expected to miss “several weeks.”

Lewis spent time with Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and offensive coordinator Joe Brady with the Saints in 2018. He was the intended receiver on the controversial non-call pass interference against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.

Lewis spent his first three seasons with New Orleans before joining Detroit in the 2019 offseason. After the Lions cut him last August, Lewis played for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades. He re-signed with the Saints in mid-March, but was cut earlier this month. He has 20 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns in 34 career games.

Michael spent most of his pro career with the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders, playing in 24 games with 132 receptions with 1,215 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Michel’s brother, Sony, is a running back for the Patriots.

In corresponding moves, the team cut linebackers Jason Ferris and Kyahva Tezino, tight end Cam Sutton and wide receiver WR DeAndrew White.

Carolina’s roster remains at 80 players.

Sunday’s practice was Carolina’s first in front of reporters since Rhule’s arrival because of the coronavirus. It was extremely fast-paced compared to Ron Rivera’s practices, although it was clear Rhule would like the pace to be even faster in the future.

“It’s very fast, very energetic,” Panthers offensive lineman Taylor Moton said.

One noticeable change in Rhule’s practices is the team’s quarterbacks wear green practice jerseys, rather than the traditional red jerseys.

“To me red denotes (an) injured (player), in my brain,” Rhule said. “So we put them in green.”

NOTES: Panthers starting left tackle Russell Okung left practice early as part of a plan to ease the stress on his lower back. Rhule said Okung was taken inside the building to work in the pool to help ease that pain. Okung was acquired from the Chargers earlier this offseason in a swap for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight roadie

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK LONG
Make it three in a row on the road for Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s most popular driver won the Cup Series road course race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

Sports

QB Alex Smith activated by Washington, cleared for practice

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Quarterback Alex Smith was activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team Sunday, the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.

Sports

Cindric wins roadie at Daytona, his 5th in last 6 races

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
|
By MARK LONG
Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, his fifth victory in the last six events.

Sports

Offense bounces back in ECU football’s second scrimmage

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By ECU Athletics
After being held to just one touchdown in ECU's first scrimmage less than a week ago, the Pirates’ offense reached the endzone four times and added three field goals during the program’s second intrasquad contest Friday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Latest News

Sports

ECU’s Harold Varner III shoots 67, six strokes back after three rounds at Wyndham Championship

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT
ECU alum Harold Varner III finished his third round with a 3-under, 67. The former Pirate tallied four birdies and one bogey.

Sports

Rask-less Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1, take 2-1 lead in series

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after goaltender Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs and Charlie Coyle provided plenty of offense, scoring once and setting up another goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Sports

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

Sports

Conference Carolinas postpones fall sports until spring

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By Conference Carolinas
The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors have postponed all fall sports competition until the spring of 2021 after extensive deliberation. This decision directly impacts Barton College athletics.

Sports

Marshall-ECU football game rescheduled for Sept. 12

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
The non-conference football game between Marshall and East Carolina, originally set to be played August 29 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.

ECU Sports

ECU Athletics COVID-19 Update: 1,212 tests, 26 positive

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
Out of 1,212 coronavirus tests conducted among ECU athletics staff, coaches and student-athletes, 26 have come back positive, WITN Sports confirmed with ECU athletics Friday afternoon.