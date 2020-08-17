Advertisement

Panthers coach Rhule bringing energy, earning respect

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gestures during an NFL football camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gestures during an NFL football camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By STEVE REED
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — In the middle of Monday’s first padded training camp practice, first-year Panthers coach Matt Rhule blew a whistle and stopped the action during a defensive line drill.

Then he walked over to the blocking dummy and aggressively demonstrated the technique he was looking for from his linemen. In a flash, the intensity picked up as practice quickly resumed.

“I don’t know what came over me,” Rhule said. “At least I didn’t get hurt. That was the positive thing.‘'

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater says there isn’t a place at Panthers team headquarters where you can’t feel Rhule’s high-octane energy.

Team meeting rooms. The weight room. On the practice field, it doesn’t matter.

The 45-year-old Rhule is quickly establishing a culture in Carolina and players are already buying in, even though the team hasn’t played a game yet for the former Baylor coach.

“It is definitely contagious,” Bridgewater said of Rhule’s energy. “He’s screaming, he’s loud, he’s running around, he’s hollering. Sometimes he talks too much,” the QB added with a laugh.

“But he is a great motivator and right now he’s getting the best out of everyone.”

The energy was evident in Rhule’s first two practices in front of reporters, including the squad’s first padded session.

His practices move at a frantic pace with mostly rap music blaring in the background. When he doesn’t like something he sees from players he’ll stop the practice — and the music — and let them know about it. If the defense makes a mistake they’re sent to the ground for push-ups with Rhule often flopping to the ground and joining in.

Rhule and his staff are heavily involved in the teaching process of what is an extremely young team in the midst of a rebuilding process. It’s not unusual to see a defensive backs coach running alongside a cornerback while in coverage and shouting instructions on how to defend the wide receiver as the play develops. The line coaches won’t hesitate to grab a jersey to demonstrate technique.

The hands-on approach is not unusual for Rhule, who played linebacker at Penn State under Joe Paterno.

He once donned a set of pads and a helmet and joined his players at practice while serving as head coach at Temple.

“I remember looking at him, like, ‘Hey, this guy is crazy,’” said Panthers linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who played under Rhule with the Owls. “I forget which guy he was going up against, but I would say he was probably about twice Matt’s size. Matt says he didn’t care. It was like, ‘we’ve got to show you guys how to get going.’”

Rhule joked that he won’t be doing that again at the NFL level.

“These guys are way too fast and explosive,” Rhule said with a laugh. “Not a chance.”

“The great thing about coach is he’s right down there in it with us,” Bridgewater said.

If practice isn’t moving along fast enough, players and coaches will hear about it from Rhule. He’s not a stickler for long practices, saying he prefers shorter ones as long as the tempo is fast and upbeat.

“If you came to our Baylor practice, it would have been 10 times faster because we weren’t in the huddle,” said Rhule, who spent the past three years coaching the Bulldogs.

“Sometimes (offensive coordinator) Joe Brady kind of laughs at me because I get a little antsy. ‘Get the play in and go!′ I don’t want practice to ever feel like drudgery. Let’s rock! Let’s go!”

Safety Juston Burris said one of the reasons he signed with Carolina this offseason is because he heard players who played for Rhule were willing to “run through a brick wall for him.”

He believes it now.

“From the first week you could tell that he is a man who commands a room and commands respect,” Burris said.

Bridgewater feels it every day, and loves what he sees.

“We are bringing that energy and feeding off coach’s energy,” Bridgewater said. “From the time you finish that stretching period you have to turn that switch on.”

In other words, Rhule expects his players to match his energy.

“That’s always been the type of guy he is, and that’s why I’ve always respected him,” Whitehead said. “What he asks and requests from you is all you can give, all your energy and everything and go 100 miles (per hour) on the field. And he does the exact same thing.”

Rhule is in the process of developing relationships with his players, many of whom he is still getting to know in person after an virtual offseason filled with Zoom meetings and distance learning.

On Monday, he let players who have children come in late so they could be there with their kids for their first day of school, even though many in the Charlotte area are operating on remote learning because of the coronavirus.

But when players are in the building, Rhule is expecting their best and hasn’t been shy about calling out players if they make a mistake in practice.

And Burris said that’s just fine by him.

“Hey we’ve got a bunch of guys in this group that don’t want to be coddled,” Burris said. “We want to win. We have a coach we believe in. He has a formula and we’re following behind that.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Washington hires Wright as NFL’s 1st Black team president

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Jason Wright at 38 is the NFL’s youngest team president and will run the organization’s business operations, with coach Ron Rivera maintaining control over football decisions.

Sports

ECU alum Harold Varner III finishes seventh at Wyndham Championship

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By PGA Tour
Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship. The ECU alum finished the round bogey-free and tied for 7th at 17-under.

Sports

Panthers sign ‘Hard Knocks’ Andrew Vollert to roster

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By STEVE REED
Vollert earned national attention when he was shown on “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” telling Chargers coach Anthony Lynn to his face “you’ve got to be (expletive) kidding me” after learning he was being released by Los Angeles on Aug. 1.

Sports

Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight roadie

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By MARK LONG
Make it three in a row on the road for Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s most popular driver won the Cup Series road course race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

Latest News

Sports

QB Alex Smith activated by Washington, cleared for practice

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Quarterback Alex Smith was activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team Sunday, the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.

Sports

Cindric wins roadie at Daytona, his 5th in last 6 races

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
|
By MARK LONG
Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, his fifth victory in the last six events.

Sports

Offense bounces back in ECU football’s second scrimmage

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By ECU Athletics
After being held to just one touchdown in ECU's first scrimmage less than a week ago, the Pirates’ offense reached the endzone four times and added three field goals during the program’s second intrasquad contest Friday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Sports

ECU’s Harold Varner III shoots 67, six strokes back after three rounds at Wyndham Championship

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT
ECU alum Harold Varner III finished his third round with a 3-under, 67. The former Pirate tallied four birdies and one bogey.

Sports

Rask-less Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1, take 2-1 lead in series

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after goaltender Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs and Charlie Coyle provided plenty of offense, scoring once and setting up another goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Sports

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.