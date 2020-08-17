Onslow County school employee tests positive

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) - A staff member at an Onslow County school has the coronavirus.

The school system says they were alerted on Thursday that an employee at Heritage Elementary School in Richlands had tested positive.

The employee is now quarantined and school officials say others at the school were identified as “close contacts” with the employee and were told to stay home for 14 days. Onslow County Schools would not release how many people that involved.

The school system says no students came in contact with the employee and areas of the school where the employee may have been working were given a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Classes began today in Onslow County, while parents at the school were alerted to this on Friday, the school system said.

