Online learning system crashes on first day of school

This is due to system overload as students across the state prepare for remote learning.
The online learning system across the state has reportedly crashed as students try to login for the first day of school.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The online learning system across the state has reportedly crashed as students on try to login for the first day of school.

Craven County Schools is one district experiencing this issue. In a letter sent out to parents, the district said, “Please be aware that Rapid Identity, our State login safety management system is experiencing an overload due to so many students across the state trying to login at the same time.”

The district says the school is aware of this issue and is working to resolve it as soon as possible.

