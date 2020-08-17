Advertisement

New Bern non-profit says school supplies still needed in the East

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - School supply lists can be expensive. That’s why one group in New Bern is still collecting supplies despite students already starting back Monday because many students don’t have those basic items to do their work.

The non-profit group, Promise Place, serves victims of trauma, sexual assault, and crime in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties.

Promise Place employees said they see a continuous need with their clients for school supplies as families balance in-person and online learning.

The group is asking for items like headphones, glue, and pencils. Education and Outreach Coordinator Candice Parker said they’ve had great support so far, but could use more donations.

“We truly depend on our community to answer a call to action...there’s a lot of people right now that are in a situation where they could use the kindness of others, and I think in today’s world we could use a little more kindness,” said Parker.

To donate, contact The Promise Place to set up a drop off location.

