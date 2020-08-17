Man charged in Whitakers murder

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a Nash County man on Thursday.

Nash County deputies say on Sunday they charged Taquan “TQ” Stokes, of Rocky Mount, with the murder of Jerome Lynch.

Lynch was shot on U.S. 301 in Whitakers and deputies say the two men were long time acquaintances and had an ongoing feud with each other which is believed to be the motive behind the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.