Advertisement

Live: Democratic National Convention Day One | Featuring Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders | NBC News

Live coverage begins here at 8PM, with live coverage on WITN-TV beginning at 10PM.
NBC News Decision 2020
NBC News Decision 2020(NBC News)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC News) - Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as Vice President Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president. Featured speakers of the evening include Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Representative Jim Clyburn, Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, Former Governor John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thousands of ENC Students head back to school in-person

Updated: moments ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County is one of nine Eastern North Carolina districts returning to reduced-capacity in-person learning.

Coronavirus

Onslow County school employee tests positive

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The school system says they were alerted on Thursday that an employee at Heritage Elementary School in Richlands had tested positive.

Coronavirus

UNC-Chapel Hill going to all remote learning on Wednesday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
UNC-Chapel Hill has so far reported four cluster outbreaks on campus, with 177 students in isolation and another 349 in quarantine.

News

COVID-19: Two more deaths confirmed in Craven County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Health officials in Craven County said Monday that to more people have died from the coronavirus.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Mostly sunny then next front moves through tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Nice weather will build in to start the new week.

Local

Online learning system crashes on first day of school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
The online learning system across the state crashed as students tried to login for the first day of school.

Crime

Man charged in Whitakers murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Nash County deputies say on Sunday they charged Taquan “TQ” Stokes, of Rocky Mount, with the murder of Jerome Lynch.

Local

UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after cooking-related fire in Williamston

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Martin County Communications says crews were working to put out the fire for about three hours last night. Officials say it happened on West Main Street around 9 p.m.

News

Students publish COVID-19 journals

Updated: 6 hours ago
The halls of Wilson Preparatory Academy have been empty since March. School went online and assignments were still given out, but in-person school life as students know it was no more.

Morning Show

How to help your child cope with bullying

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Another school year is underway, which unfortunately, means bullying could be on the rise.