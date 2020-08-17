Live: Democratic National Convention Day One | Featuring Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders | NBC News

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC News) - Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as Vice President Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president. Featured speakers of the evening include Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Representative Jim Clyburn, Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, Former Governor John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.