How to help your child cope with bullying

Another school year is underway, which unfortunately, means bullying could be on the rise.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Experts at Brynn Marr Hospital say there are different types of bullying, including face-to-face and cyber bullying, each of which have long-lasting negative impacts on a child’s mental health.

Dana Cronkhite with the hospital says it’s important for parents to be aware of what’s going on at school, whether be in person learning or remote. She says parents should be on the lookout for changes in a child’s behavior.

“Sometimes victims of bullying can experience difficulty sleeping or loss of appetite. They can become more withdrawn or participating in self-destructive behavior. They may use their phones less or more or have closed social media accounts. There’s a lot of different things we can look for,” Cronkhite explained.

Cronkhite says it’s important to maintain a constant stream of communication with your child so he or she feels comfortable telling you what is going on. She says parents should always stay come and try to offer as much compassion and understanding as they can.

When it comes to cyber bullying, one of the most important things parents can do is establish rules.

“What are the boundaries? What are some things that are appropriate and what isn’t appropriate? Educate them about the negative impacts cyber bullying can have on people,” said Cronkhite.

If your child is bullying others, Cronkhite suggests talking to your child about the legal consequences, as well as consequences at home.

If needed, you can always ask the school system for additional support, visit a therapist or contact Brynn Marr Hospital for more resources.

