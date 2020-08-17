Firefighters, EMS responding to large residential fire in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Williamston Fire / Rescue / EMS received a call of a structure fire at 1004 W Main St. around 9:00 p.m., according to Vickie Davis with Martin County Communications.

According to Davis, the address corresponds with a multi-family residence.

Davis tells WITN all of the town’s available units were at the scene fighting the fire as of 10:00 p.m.

We are following the story closely and will update with more information as it becomes available.

