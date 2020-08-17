ECU alum Harold Varner III finishes seventh at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (PGA) - Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship. The ECU alum finished the round bogey-free and tied for 7th at 17-under.

Jim Herman placed 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Harold Varner III had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Varner III's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.