ECU alum Harold Varner III finishes seventh at Wyndham Championship

Harold Varner III hits off the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Harold Varner III hits off the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By PGA Tour
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (PGA) - Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship. The ECU alum finished the round bogey-free and tied for 7th at 17-under.

Jim Herman placed 1st at 21 under; Billy Horschel in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Doc Redman, and Webb Simpson tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Harold Varner III had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Varner III's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

