Despite moving classes entirely online, UNC athletics still ‘expects to play this fall’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - After just one week of in-person classes, UNC-Chapel Hill announced Wednesday it is switching entirely to remote learning. Despite that decision, UNC athletics says it still “expects to play this fall.”

The university said it will shift all undergraduate instruction to remote learning starting Wednesday after four cluster outbreaks were reported on campus. As of Tuesday night, 177 students are reportedly in isolation and another 349 in quarantine.

Tuesday night, UNC athletics released this statement:

“Our student-athletes will continue to attend online classes, and may choose to remain in their current on- and off-campus residences. Workouts and practices will continue under the standards set by our University, health officials and department. We still are expecting to play this fall, and we will continue to evaluate the situation in coordination with the University , the ACC, state officials, and health officials. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and community remains our priority.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.