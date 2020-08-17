Classes resume at PCC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is kicking off its school year with health protocols to protect students and employees from COVID-19.

The college is mixing online and in-person classes.

Students and teachers are using video conferencing to communicate online.

On campus, everyone is being asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and to practice social distancing.

Temperatures are checked when people enter buildings, and masks are required on campus.

Rick Owens, PCC Vice President says, “We need to make sure distancing is in place. We need to make sure masking and all of those protocols are in place to keep folks safe to kind of slow the spread.”

College officials say their goal is to continue supporting teachers, students, and the community through these uncertain times.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.