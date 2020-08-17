Changes to the United States Postal Service may create a delay for mail, absentee votes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United States Postal Service is facing criticism after warning many states, including North Carolina, that ballot delays could be in store for the November election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy cut overtime and reduced hours at post offices across the nation, a move that could delay mail delivery.

The cuts could also affect the historic amount of absentee ballots that were requested this year. The Board of Elections in Pitt County reports that they’ve received 3,000 requests since Friday. That’s nine times the amount requested at this time in 2016.

Absentee voters worry this could potentially affect whether their votes are counted. “Well, I have concerns over whether the post office can keep up with all that additional mail, especially approaching the holiday season,” explained Terry Savage, a Greenville resident who plans to vote by mail.

Protesters who rallied outside of the Postmaster General’s home in Greensboro shared the same sentiment for properly counted votes.

The state’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, also condemned the actions of the Postmaster. “[The Postmaster is] taking a series of actions, all of which have the effect of slowing down mail-in delivery. This is the cause of our very concern,” he explained. Stein said he would be reviewing legal options to “Protect the election”.

Voters have also been worried about reports that post office collection boxes are being removed. USPS explained they routinely relocate public mail boxes to “Identify redundant/seldom used collection boxes as First-Class Mail volume continues to decline.”

However, because of recent concerns, they will postpone that process until after the election.

If you have already requested an absentee form, and have concerns about mailing it in, you can still fill it out and drop it off in person at the Board of Elections office.

The Pitt County Board of Elections Director also said the state Board of Elections is establishing a program that will eventually allows voters to track their ballots online.

