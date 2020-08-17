BE AWARE: Wilson Police warn of fake posts about Cannon Hinnant’s death

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is warning the public about fake posts circulating on social media, providing false information about 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s death.

Officials say they have been made aware of a lot of posts that are not true, even though they might look like a press release.

The false press releases mention suspending the Go Fund Me Page set up for the Hinnant family, and posing at the Wilson Police Department.

5-year-old Cannon Hinnant was shot to death in his father’s front yard last week.

His 25-year-old neighbor, Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

The Wilson Police Department wants your help in reporting these fake press releases to Facebook when you see them, so they can be removed.

“Before you share a post you can check our Facebook page to see if that post is shown. If it’s not here, it’s not from us.”

