BE AWARE: Wilson Police warn of fake posts about Cannon Hinnant’s death

Darius N. Sessoms, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bond for the killing of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant.
Darius N. Sessoms, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bond for the killing of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant.(KWTX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is warning the public about fake posts circulating on social media, providing false information about 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s death.

Officials say they have been made aware of a lot of posts that are not true, even though they might look like a press release.

The false press releases mention suspending the Go Fund Me Page set up for the Hinnant family, and posing at the Wilson Police Department.

5-year-old Cannon Hinnant was shot to death in his father’s front yard last week.

His 25-year-old neighbor, Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

The Wilson Police Department wants your help in reporting these fake press releases to Facebook when you see them, so they can be removed.

You can find official information posted by the department here:

Wilson Police Department

For the most recent news on this case, click here:

Cannon Hinnant Death

