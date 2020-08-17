Advertisement

BACK TO SCHOOL: Modified school year begins

School is back in session for students across the east.
Back to school
Back to school(MGN Online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - School is back in session for students across the east starting Monday, August 17.

For some, this will be the first time back in the classroom since learning went virtual back in March.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, classrooms won’t be as full. Many districts are blending remote and in person learning to limit the amount of people in a classroom.

Other districts have committed to strictly remote learning for at least the first few weeks of school.

To see the plan each county has set in place for the upcoming year, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greene County Schools prepare for new year

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Jeffries and Dave Jordan
At West Greene Elementary School, right after you drop your kids off Monday, they will be greeted with a mask and temperature check.

News

Lenoir County Schools ready for virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Schools is set to go fully virtual for the first nine weeks as kids start the new year next week.

News

Program helps new teachers prepare for upcoming school year

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT
|
By Stacia Strong
The new school year is almost here, and the idea of setting up a classroom and curriculum can be overwhelming for a first time teacher who is also dealing with challenges from COVID-19, that’s where the Beginning Teachers’ Cottage comes in to play.

News

United Way of Onslow holds Stuff the Bus event

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
United Way of Onslow held its annual Stuff the Bus event. The event raises donations of school supplies for students in Onslow County who need them.

Latest News

News

Carteret County Schools using airless spray guns to disinfect buses

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
Officials with Carteret County Schools are showing off their tools to disinfect the district’s buses.

News

Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce celebrates Education Appreciation Week

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the work of local school employees during what it’s calling Education Appreciation Week.

News

James Sprunt Community College holds drive-thru graduation for the class of 2020

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
James Sprunt Community College holds drive-thru graduation for the class of 2020. A traditional ceremony was supposed to be held in May, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Community college offers free courses to area high school students

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Stacia Strong
The start of the fall semester is just a few days away for students at Craven Community College. But before the first day of school, the college is reminding area high school students of a program that allows them to take college courses for free.

News

Craven County Schools hold their open houses online

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
Teachers in the East are busy getting ready for the start of a new school year next week and many things will look different, including the annual back to school open house.

News

A look inside the 2020-2021 school year

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
A look inside the 2020-2021 school year. Onslow County school officials say they’ve been working since May to settle the plans for the new school year.