BACK TO SCHOOL: Modified school year begins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - School is back in session for students across the east starting Monday, August 17.

For some, this will be the first time back in the classroom since learning went virtual back in March.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, classrooms won’t be as full. Many districts are blending remote and in person learning to limit the amount of people in a classroom.

Other districts have committed to strictly remote learning for at least the first few weeks of school.

To see the plan each county has set in place for the upcoming year, click here.

