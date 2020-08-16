Advertisement

Cluster of coronavirus cases reported at UNC fraternity house

(WKYT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Fraternity members living in off-campus student housing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced Saturday that at least five cases were reported at the Sigma Nu fraternity house.

Those who tested positive are being isolated and are receiving medical attention and monitoring.

The cluster of cases marked the third reported cluster since the semester began on Monday, amid heightened health concerns about the coronavirus.

Contact tracing is happening in response to all three clusters.

North Carolina’s K-12 school districts begin classes on Monday and about two-thirds of those students will begin the year with online instruction.

