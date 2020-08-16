Advertisement

QB Alex Smith activated by Washington, cleared for practice

Smith hasn’t played since November 2018, when his right fibula and tibia broke when he was hit during a loss to the Houston Texans
FILE - Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in a Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, in Landover, Md. Quarterback Alex Smith was activated Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team, the latest step in his remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivai, Files)
FILE - Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in a Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, in Landover, Md. Quarterback Alex Smith was activated Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team, the latest step in his remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivai, Files)(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivai, Files)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Alex Smith was activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team Sunday, the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.

The move means that Smith now is allowed to participate in Washington’s padded practices when the team can move to that phase of training camp Tuesday.

It could make for an interesting dynamic at QB, where Washington also has Dwayne Haskins, its 2019 first-round draft pick, and free-agent addition Kyle Allen.

The 36-year-old Smith is signed through 2022. He hasn’t played since November 2018, when his right fibula and tibia broke when Smith was hit during a loss to the Houston Texans.

A physical exam last month showed the leg was medically recovered from the gruesome injury, but he was placed on the PUP list then because he wasn’t yet fully cleared for contact or full football activity.

Smith threw for 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games with Washington after being acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade and signed to a $94 million, four-year contract.

During a career that also included time with the San Francisco 49ers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft has thrown for 34,068 yards, 193 TDs and 101 INTs.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cindric wins roadie at Daytona, his 5th in last 6 races

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By MARK LONG
Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, his fifth victory in the last six events.

Sports

Offense bounces back in ECU football’s second scrimmage

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ECU Athletics
After being held to just one touchdown in ECU's first scrimmage less than a week ago, the Pirates’ offense reached the endzone four times and added three field goals during the program’s second intrasquad contest Friday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Sports

ECU’s Harold Varner III shoots 67, six strokes back after three rounds at Wyndham Championship

Updated: 20 hours ago
ECU alum Harold Varner III finished his third round with a 3-under, 67. The former Pirate tallied four birdies and one bogey.

Sports

Rask-less Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1, take 2-1 lead in series

Updated: 21 hours ago
Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after goaltender Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs and Charlie Coyle provided plenty of offense, scoring once and setting up another goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Latest News

Sports

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 21 hours ago
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

Sports

Conference Carolinas postpones fall sports until spring

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Conference Carolinas
The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors have postponed all fall sports competition until the spring of 2021 after extensive deliberation. This decision directly impacts Barton College athletics.

Sports

Marshall-ECU football game rescheduled for Sept. 12

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
The non-conference football game between Marshall and East Carolina, originally set to be played August 29 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.

ECU Sports

ECU Athletics COVID-19 Update: 1,212 tests, 26 positive

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
Out of 1,212 coronavirus tests conducted among ECU athletics staff, coaches and student-athletes, 26 have come back positive, WITN Sports confirmed with ECU athletics Friday afternoon.

Sports

Varner III, Hoge, Sloan share Wyndham lead tied at 62

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:38 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
ECU alum Harold Varner III started the go-low parade at at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his career best on the PGA Tour.

Sports

Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Dougie Hamilton scored the game-winner with 11:30 left in the third period on Thursday night to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.