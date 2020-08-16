Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Slightly cooler air building in for tonight

Drier air builds in tonight for a cooler start to Monday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Tonight

Skies will begin to clear tonight as drier air builds in from the northwest. Lows will dip to the mid 60s inland and near 70 along the coast. Winds will be light from the northwest.

Next Week

A couple of beautiful days are in store for Monday and Tuesday. The only fly in the ointment is a second front to move through late Monday which may spark a brief shower or storm late in the day or evening. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and slightly lower humidity than typical. Another front will approach Wednesday into Thursday with more scattered showers returning to the forecast. Temps will be seasonable with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Remnants of Josephine

Josephine is downgraded to a remnant low pressure area with winds of 35 mph. The system is weakening because of strong upper level wind shear. This system will not affect us in the United States.

Post Tropical Storm Kyle

The storm system is no longer tropical as it races eastward over the North Atlantic. The system poses no threat to the United States or any land masses.

