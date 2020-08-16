Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and storms on the coast this morning

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Sunday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Sunday

A stationary front will stall over the area Sunday. Morning showers and storms on the coast will slowly fade by late morning. Another round of showers will build in Sunday afternoon forming over inland areas. Overall 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible this weekend with locally higher amounts over central and northern counties. Afternoon temperatures will be in the muggy mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. The front will move off the coast this evening allowing drier air to return.

Next Week

A couple of drier days are on tap Monday and Tuesday with rain chances dropping to 20%. Another front will approach Wednesday into Thursday with more scattered showers returning to the forecast. Temps will be seasonable with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Tropical Storm Josephine

Josephine has winds of 40 mph and continues to stay a weak and disorganized system. According to the hurricane hunters, Josephine is clinging to tropical storm status. The official track has the storm staying more than 300 miles off the NC coast at midweek. The weakening storm will track near Bermuda by Wednesday.

Post Tropical Storm Kyle

Tropical storm Kyle is now Post Tropical Storm Kyle. While winds continue at 40 mph, the storm system is no longer tropical as it races eastward over the North Atlantic. The system poses no threat to the United States or any land masses.