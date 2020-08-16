Bus reminders for drivers, ahead of the school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Communities across Eastern North Carolina are preparing to return to school Monday.

And while classrooms won’t be as full, buses will still be hitting the road every morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers of the laws surrounding school buses, in order to keep students safe.

All traffic in North Carolina must stop for a stopped school bus unless there are four or more lanes with a median or middle lane.

When that is the case, opposite direction traffic can continue moving forward because children won’t be crossing the road on that side.

Traffic behind a bus must stop with the bus.

On two lane roads, everyone must stop for a stopped school bus.

