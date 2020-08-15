Advertisement

WWII Veteran celebrates 93rd birthday with Leland town parade

WWII Veteran honored with parade for his 93rd birthday
WWII Veteran honored with parade for his 93rd birthday(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WITN) - Paul Phillips joined the navy at the age of 17 and was a crew member of the Battleship USS North Carolina. He retired in 1966.

The town held a special parade in Leland Friday in Brunswick County, honoring the World War II Veteran who turned 93 years old. Paul Phillips said it was a good day. “How many people do you know that’s 93? That’s what made it special, waking up this morning.”

The town’s police and fire department’s joined family, friends, and neighbors who celebrated his special day. His wife Evonne Phillips said, “And waking up and feeling good enough to do this. It was wonderful. It was wonderful.”

Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman even declared Friday as Paul Phillips day in Leland.

