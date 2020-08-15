Advertisement

USPS announces temporary price increase

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Postal Service is planning for a temporary price increase that will go into effect from Oct. 18 to Dec. 27.

The price increase is due to the high demand for online items.

Package shipments will see a rate increase anywhere from 24 cents to as much as $1.50.

USPS filed the notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The price increase is expected to still keep the postal service rates competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Soaking weekend rain; Active tropics

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Tropical storm Kyle officially formed Friday evening. It poses no threat to ENC

News

Atlantic Beach to save money and shine brighter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The lights at the Atlantic Beach Town Park are getting an upgrade. The town is working with Duke Energy and Verizon to set up smart outdoor lighting.

Latest News

News

Prayer vigil held for Cannon Hinnant

Updated: 4 hours ago
A prayer vigil was held Friday night in honor of Cannon Hinnant, and to show support for the Hinnant family.

News

WWII Veteran celebrates 93rd birthday with Leland town parade

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
WWII Veteran celebrates 93rd birthday with Leland town Parade

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 4 hours ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

News

Prayer vigil held for Cannon Hinnant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
A prayer vigil was held Friday night in honor of Cannon Hinnant, and to show support for the Hinnant family.

National

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

News

ECU alum Howell Binkley who worked on “Hamilton” has passed away

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
According to the Twitter page for the Broadway Musical "Hamilton," ECU alum Howell Binkley, an award-winning lighting designer, who helped bring the musical to the stage and the screen, has died.