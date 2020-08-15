U.S. Senate candidates address COVID-19, other election issues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are less than three months from election day and there are many important issues for voters and many important races, including that for U.S. Senate here in North Carolina.

We talked with both candidates, Democrat Cal Cunningham and Republican Thom Tillis, about the issues.

Some of the issues voters are concerned about are lingering effects from Hurricane Florence, protection in case another storm hits, and support from the federal government during the pandemic.

Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Cal Cunningham says in order to bring some of that relief, we can’t lose funding in another place North Carolinians will need it.

Cunningham says, “We need to have robust emergency management response. That’s part of why I have called out the fact that the president’s exercise of executive orders in recent days has taken money away from Federal Emergency Management resources. Rather than do that, Congress needs to act. We need to make sure we’re extending benefits to people, but not by taking resources away from FEMA.”

Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis talked about increasing funding for rural health. “We need to increase funding for rural health. The CARES Act and the follow up to the CARES Act will do that. That’s why I hope that we can get that compromise done so we have better funding, increased testing, and more resources for rural areas.”

Some have gone as far as taking a firm stance that the virus isn’t even real. The issue in some ways has become political versus focusing on data.

Cunningham strongly urges people to listen to the data. “If we are listening to those public health professionals it should help us cut through waters that otherwise, as you point out, have become entirely too politicized.”

Tillis says we need to listen to the science and to realize what we are hearing is coming from the experts. “We need to get the politicians focused on the data. There was a very clear reason why we needed to limit travel. There was a very clear reason why we need to social distance, wash our hands, and use hand sanitizer. More and more people are beginning to understand it. We need the general population’s help if we want to see businesses open again and we want to beat the virus.”

The election is on November 3rd. Early voting starts October 15th. You can also request a mail-in absentee ballot until October 27th.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.