Advertisement

Tryon Palace still in phase 2 of COVID mandates, opening gardens & museum store 7 days a week

Tryon Palace grant will help bring back workers
Tryon Palace grant will help bring back workers(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tryon Palace is extending its operating hours beginning Monday, August 17, but there are still areas off limit to visitors. However, the gardens at Tryon Palace will now open 7 days a week.

Following Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 restart orders, the Palace, North Carolina History Center, and historical homes are still not open to the public.

People can purchase tickets to view the gardens at the Waystation ticket office at 610 Pollock Street in New Bern.

The updated hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from Noon until 5 p.m. The museum store is open Monday through Saturday with the same hours as the gardens.

In addition to the extended hours, visitors can also expect historic interpreters on-site with live demonstrations of Colonial living. Tryon Palace is working hard to offer new experiences to visitors during the pandemic. Follow www.tryonpalace.com for new programs and experiences and updates.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greene County Schools prepare for new year

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries and Dave Jordan
At West Greene Elementary School, right after you drop your kids off Monday, they will be greeted with a mask and temperature check.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Tropical Storm Kyle forms, Josephine tracking away

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Tropical storm Kyle officially formed Friday evening. It poses no threat to ENC

News

U.S. Senate candidates address COVID-19, other election issues

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
We are less than three months from election day and there are many important issues for voters and many important races, including that for U.S. Senate here in North Carolina.

News

Repairs begin on 155 violations after ECU student complaints at three complexes

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Greenville City Code Enforcement Officers have written 155 violations for 13 apartment units.

Latest News

News

ECU Athletics COVID-19 Update: 1,212 tests, 26 positive

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Out of 1,212 coronavirus tests conducted among ECU athletics staff, coaches and student-athletes, 26 have come back positive, WITN Sports confirmed with ECU athletics Friday afternoon.

News

ECU alum Howell Binkley who worked on “Hamilton” has passed away

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
According to the Twitter page for the Broadway Musical "Hamilton," ECU alum Howell Binkley, an award-winning lighting designer, who helped bring the musical to the stage and the screen, has died.

News

Greene county schools prepare for the coming school year

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Repairs begin on 155 violations after ECU student complaints at three complexes

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Repairs begin on 155 violations after ECU student complaints at three complexes

News

United Way of Onslow holds Stuff the Bus event

Updated: 1 hour ago
The United Way of Onslow County held its annual Stuff the Bus event outside the Walmart on Yopp Road in Jacksovnille.

News

North Carolina celebrates World Mask Week with some of its lowest case counts in months

Updated: 1 hour ago
North Carolina has reported some its lowest numbers of new coronavirus cases in months this week. But Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says there’s a new and concerning factor.