Tryon Palace still in phase 2 of COVID mandates, opening gardens & museum store 7 days a week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tryon Palace is extending its operating hours beginning Monday, August 17, but there are still areas off limit to visitors. However, the gardens at Tryon Palace will now open 7 days a week.

Following Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 restart orders, the Palace, North Carolina History Center, and historical homes are still not open to the public.

People can purchase tickets to view the gardens at the Waystation ticket office at 610 Pollock Street in New Bern.

The updated hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from Noon until 5 p.m. The museum store is open Monday through Saturday with the same hours as the gardens.

In addition to the extended hours, visitors can also expect historic interpreters on-site with live demonstrations of Colonial living. Tryon Palace is working hard to offer new experiences to visitors during the pandemic. Follow www.tryonpalace.com for new programs and experiences and updates.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.