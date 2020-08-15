Repairs begin on 155 violations after ECU student complaints at three complexes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville City Code Enforcement Officers have written 155 violations for 13 apartment units.

Enforcement is now taking a deeper look at the complaints and requiring repairs after ECU students returned to the off-campus apartments to find deplorable conditions and broken appliances?

Enforcement officers inspected Copper Beach and 33 East apartments both on East 10th Street, and Paramount 380 on U.S. 264. Officers found the three apartment complexes in violation of several city codes including unsanitary conditions and needed repairs.

Code Enforcement Supervisor Carlton Dawson said good progress is being made with the apartments becoming compliant. He said, he was afraid things would get rushed and owners would do a Band-Aid approach, but said the city doesn’t allow that.

Dawson said moving forward, properties occupied are the main priority, followed next by properties waiting for students to move in. Copper Beach managers told code enforcement officers they’ve completed and repaired many of the violations.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.