Prayer vigil held for Cannon Hinnant

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -A prayer vigil was held Friday night in honor of Cannon Hinnant, and to show support for the Hinnant family.

5-year-old Cannon Hinnant was shot to death last weekend in Wilson, while riding his bike.

A vigil was planned by the family but was postponed due to unknown reasons, but people still wanted to come out, show their support and pay their respects.

A quick thunderstorm rolled in and some stray showers stayed most of the evening but it didn’t stop a large group of people from gathering at the Wilson County Court House.

“We came out to support cannon and his family as well as other children who get caught in the crossfire.”

Keith Allen said he came from Four Oaks with his friend Donald and even though the family postponed the original vigil, they still wanted to come down and show support.

“Whether it would’ve been a black child or a white child they all ought to matter.”

25 year old Darius Sessoms was arrested and charged with first degree murder for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s death.

Those who attended the vigil Friday evening, gathered to pray over the Hinnant family and for the country.

Family members say that Sessoms was the boys neighbor and that he walked up and shot Cannon while he was riding his bike.

“One of the worse things I’ve ever heard. Just to walk up point blank, that’s just ridiculous. I can’t even comprehend it.”

The vigil lasted about 45 minutes with around 50 people who showed up to pray over the family.

The family is still set to have a vigil for Cannon Hinnant but there’s no word on when it has been rescheduled.

