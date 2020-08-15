Popcorn sales prove popular at Washington movie theater closed during pandemic

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - You still can’t watch a movie at theaters in NC due to COVID-19, but at a theater in Washington, you can still pick up a favorite movie time treat.

At the Golden Ticket Cinema, staff members are there on Fridays and Saturdays popping up that movie theater popcorn for people to stop in and buy, including the extra butter.

Jeni Maldonado, theater general manager says, “That way they can still have a little bit of movie theater experience even when they can’t come in and watch movies.”

Joseph Horton, Golden Ticket Cinemas Director of Operations says, “With the uncertainty, it’s really scary to think of a business to know, will we open two weeks from now, two months from now, or a year from now?”

So the popcorn sales provide a bit of income in the meantime.

In addition to the popcorn, you can also pick up snacks at the theater.

Golden Ticket Cinemas says they’re preparing to keep people safe and take sanitary precautions for whenever they’re able to reopen.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.