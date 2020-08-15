Advertisement

Offense bounces back in ECU football’s second scrimmage

By ECU Athletics
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Highlights | Coach Houston Interview | Photo Gallery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) - After being held to just one touchdown in East Carolina’s first scrimmage less than a week ago, the Pirates’ offense got untracked and reached the endzone four times and added three field goals during the program’s second intrasquad contest Friday afternoon at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Quarterback Holton Ahlers, who enjoyed a streak of 16-straight completions before turning in a 17-of-20 passing performance, accounted for three of the touchdowns. He connected with C.J. Johnson on 38 and 12-yard scoring tosses while also finding Tyler Snead on a 10-yarder.

The 81-play, 15-possession outing consisted of 48 rushing attempts and a combined 20-of-33 passing effort turned in by a rotation of six quarterbacks on the Pirates’ roster.

“What a great day for football,” ECU Head Coach Mike Houston said. “The kids did not disappoint with their energy and intensity today. Both sides came out with real high levels of intensity, but what a difference a week makes. The offense today gave up one sack and that was in the second half of the scrimmage and had multiple explosive plays. They executed at a very high level and were very good on third downs.”

Defensively, the Pirates booked six tackles for lost yardage and a sack by inside linebacker Bruce Bivens. After forcing seven turnovers in the opening scrimmage, Shawn Dourseau’s late interception marked ECU’s only takeaway during Friday’s action.

Running back Keaton Mitchell provided an additional offensive spark, breaking away for a 94-yard TD rush down the right sideline to headline the Pirates’ ground attack.

Kicker Jake Verity tacked on field goals from 25, 23 and 47 yards out to round out the scoring.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

