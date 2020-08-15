Advertisement

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test

(KSFY)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

Richard Childress Racing said Dillon tested positive Saturday morning. He experienced mild symptoms and sought a test on his own. He is now self-quarantining from the team. His wife and newborn son remain healthy and symptom-free, the team added.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona on Sunday.

Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan. Johnson missed just one race.

The 30-year-old Dillon already qualified for NASCAR’s playoffs by winning at Texas last month.

According to NASCAR’s latest COVID-19 protocols, Dillon may return to racing activities after he receives two negative test results taken at least 24 hours apart. He also may return 10 days after his first positive test if he is fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of medication.

Individuals who have had confirmed exposure to Dillon also are required to remove themselves from competition and self-isolate. Analysis includes contact greater than 10 minutes over the last 10 days, direct skin contact, lack of social distancing and the level of protective equipment used at the time.

They may return to racing activities after they have received one negative test. NASCAR may request a second test for clearance based on the nature of the exposure.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rask-less Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1, take 2-1 lead in series

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after goaltender Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs and Charlie Coyle provided plenty of offense, scoring once and setting up another goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Sports

Conference Carolinas postpones fall sports until spring

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Conference Carolinas
The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors have postponed all fall sports competition until the spring of 2021 after extensive deliberation. This decision directly impacts Barton College athletics.

Sports

Marshall-ECU football game rescheduled for Sept. 12

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
The non-conference football game between Marshall and East Carolina, originally set to be played August 29 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.

ECU Sports

ECU Athletics COVID-19 Update: 1,212 tests, 26 positive

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
Out of 1,212 coronavirus tests conducted among ECU athletics staff, coaches and student-athletes, 26 have come back positive, WITN Sports confirmed with ECU athletics Friday afternoon.

Latest News

Sports

Varner III, Hoge, Sloan share Wyndham lead tied at 62

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:38 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
ECU alum Harold Varner III started the go-low parade at at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his career best on the PGA Tour.

Sports

Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Dougie Hamilton scored the game-winner with 11:30 left in the third period on Thursday night to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

Sports

D.H. Conley reacts to NCHSAA decisions

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT

Sports

WITN News At 11pm - VOD - clipped version

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:18 AM EDT
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

NCHSAA pushes back and shortens seasons for all sports due to pandemic, coaches and players react

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will not play high school football this fall and all other sports will see shortened schedules, Commissioner Que Tucker announced in a video statement Wednesday afternoon.

Sports

Inaugural Barton College football season postponed until at least the spring

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
The Barton College football team will have to wait until at least the spring to kickoff its inaugural season.