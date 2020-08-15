Advertisement

Memorial Service held for Mayor Mac Hodges

People gathered on Saturday to memorialize beloved former mayor Mac Hodges, who passed away last week from COVID-19.
(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A park full of friends showed up for Mayor Mac Hodges’ memorial service Saturday.

“You’ve got to be a person like Mac Hodges to merit this kind of showing and celebration of his life,” said Hodges’ longtime neighbor Fred Watkins.

Watkins said he was a little worried about the weather, but, rain or shine, he was going to be there.

“I am amazed at how many people came out and I was really surprised that that many people came out on this hot day right after the big rain we had before it.”

Hodges’ daughter Beth said her dad passed around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hodges tested positive for COVID-19 on July 16, was hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville on July 21 and was on a ventilator since July 29.

Donald Sadler will be stepping in for Hodges as mayor pro tem.

“I will have some big shoes to fill because Mac did so much for this community and this city,” Sadler said. “It shows the impact that he has on people; he never met strangers.

“The first time I met Mac, it was over 30 years ago and it was just like we bonded and we’ve been friends ever since.”

The memorial proved to be a celebration of leader whose memory will live on in the streets of his city.

