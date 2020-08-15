Lenoir County Schools ready for virtual learning

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Schools is set to go fully virtual for the first nine weeks as kids start the new year next week.

District leaders say they understand there are parents upset with that decision, but say it’s a matter of safety.

Teachers will reach out to students through video-conferencing, phone calls and emails.

This week, students picked up remote learning supplies like tablets during drive-thru events.

Officials say they’ve heard from parents who argue children learn better through in-person interaction than through online efforts.

Patrick Holmes, Lenoir County Public Information Officer says, “Obviously we wish that we were in the classroom. There’s no substitute for being in the classroom and teachers leading instruction there, but we’re going to make the most out of what we have.”

Lenoir County School Board members will review their plans near the end of the first nine weeks.

They’ll determine if COVID-19 cases and school precautions make the district ready for a mix of remote and in-person learning.

