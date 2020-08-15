Josephine and Kyle pose no threats here

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Josephine is losing organization Sunday morning. The storm has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the WNW at 15 mph. The center of Josephine is 190 miles northeast of Puerto Rico. Kyle, the 11th named storm of the hurricane season, is now a post tropical cyclone over the north Atlantic. It will continue to move farther away from the United States.

The National Hurricane Center currently expects Josephine to continue to weaken due to strong upper level winds destroying the structure of the system. The remnants of Josephine are expected to curve northward then northeastward and move near Bermuda around midweek with little impacts there. Neither Josephine or Kyle pose a threat to the United States.

