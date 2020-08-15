Jim’s Forecast: Wet weekend on tap; Active tropics

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Saturday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Saturday & Sunday

A stationary front will stall over the area through this weekend. A low pressure system will ride along the front bringing plenty of rain with it. While it won’t rain the entire day on Saturday, rain showers will be dotting the radar and will be heavy at times, especially after midday. Another round of showers will set build in Sunday afternoon. Overall 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible this weekend with locally higher amounts in and around the NC/VA border. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Next Week

A couple of drier days are on tap Monday and Tuesday with rain chances dropping to 20%. Another front will approach Wednesday into Thursday with more scattered showers returning to the forecast. Temps will be seasonable with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. While the tropics are currently active with Josephine and Kyle, neither system will be impacting ENC.

Tropical Storm Josephine

Josephine has winds of 45 mph and continues to stay a weak and disorganized system. The official track has the storm at least 300 miles off the NC coast by next week. The storm will track closer to Bermuda than the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Kyle

Tropical storm Kyle has winds of 45 mph and is moving quickly eastward into the deep Atlantic. The system organized in the matter of 12 hours over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. The track of Kyle will be away from the area and out to sea.