Advertisement

ECU’s Harold Varner III shoots 67, six strokes back after three rounds at Wyndham Championship

Harold Varner III putts on the first hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Harold Varner III putts on the first hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Si Woo Kim had a hole in one on the way to a 62 for a two-shot lead over Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim through three rounds of the Wyndham Championship on Saturday.

Kim, who’s at 18-under after 54 holes, made history three years ago when at 21 he became the youngest winner of The Players Championship. Now, he’s seeking his first victory since — and playing strongly wherever he tees it up.

Kim has broken 70 in nine of his last 10 rounds, including all four at TPC Harding Park to finish tied for 13th at the PGA Championship. He has continued that stellar play at Sedgefield Country Club, where he won his first PGA Tour event in 2016.

ECU alum Harold Varner III finished his third round with a 3-under, 67. The former Pirate tallied four birdies and one bogey.

Redman had a 63, while Oppenheim set a career low on tour with a 62 in second at 16-under.

Billy Horschel shot a 65 and was three strokes back at 15-under. Mark Hubbard (64) and Jim Herman were another stroke back at 14-under. Herman shot a 61, a career best and tied for lowest round of the tournament.

But it was Kim’s sizzling play that stood out in this one. He got going when his 8-iron on the 161-yard, third hole found the cup for his third ace on tour. Kim clipped the cup on the par-3 12th, settling 14 inches away for another birdie.

Kim kept it up with birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th holes to take the lead.

Oppenheim was bidding for a 60 when he birdied the next-to-last hole to move to 17-under. But his only bogey of the round on the final hole dropped him back.

Oppenheim, 40, has put himself in line to make the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time, moving up from 145 on the list (only the top 125 start at The Northern Trust next week) to a projected 77. He’d love to add his first tour title to the mix, too.

Redman, 22, is also seeking his first PGA Tour win. He joined the tie for second after matching his career low score of 63. Redman took bogey on his opening hole, then had eight birdies the rest of the way.

The PGA Tour moved up tee times, grouped competitors in threesomes and sent them off on the first and 10th tees to beat the bad weather expected later Saturday.

The early, dry conditions set off a run of low scores that contenders had no choice but to keep up with throughout the round.

In all, 52 of the 77 competitors finished with rounds in the 60s.

There were two 61s, the lowest score this week, from Jim Herman and Zach Johnson, the Payne Stewart Award winner who is striving to make the playoffs after a subpar season. Johnson was projected at 109 in FedEx points after starting the round outside the playoffs at 129.

Past champion Webb Simpson (65) and Peter Malnati were at 13-under.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Offense bounces back in ECU football’s second scrimmage

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ECU Athletics
After being held to just one touchdown in ECU's first scrimmage less than a week ago, the Pirates’ offense reached the endzone four times and added three field goals during the program’s second intrasquad contest Friday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Sports

Rask-less Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1, take 2-1 lead in series

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after goaltender Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs and Charlie Coyle provided plenty of offense, scoring once and setting up another goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Sports

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

Sports

Conference Carolinas postpones fall sports until spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Conference Carolinas
The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors have postponed all fall sports competition until the spring of 2021 after extensive deliberation. This decision directly impacts Barton College athletics.

Latest News

Sports

Marshall-ECU football game rescheduled for Sept. 12

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
The non-conference football game between Marshall and East Carolina, originally set to be played August 29 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.

ECU Sports

ECU Athletics COVID-19 Update: 1,212 tests, 26 positive

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
Out of 1,212 coronavirus tests conducted among ECU athletics staff, coaches and student-athletes, 26 have come back positive, WITN Sports confirmed with ECU athletics Friday afternoon.

Sports

Varner III, Hoge, Sloan share Wyndham lead tied at 62

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:38 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
ECU alum Harold Varner III started the go-low parade at at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his career best on the PGA Tour.

Sports

Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Dougie Hamilton scored the game-winner with 11:30 left in the third period on Thursday night to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

Sports

D.H. Conley reacts to NCHSAA decisions

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT

Sports

WITN News At 11pm - VOD - clipped version

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:18 AM EDT
WITN News At 11pm