Advertisement

Atlantic Beach to save money and shine brighter

Atlantic Beach town park updating lights
Atlantic Beach town park updating lights(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The lights at the Atlantic Beach Town Park are getting an upgrade.

The town is working with Duke Energy and Verizon to set up smart outdoor lighting.

Town workers can tailor and preset the park’s lights with a touch of a button now. The park used to have normal street lights, automatically turning on and off at dusk and dawn and there was no option to customize the timing.

Atlantic Beach town leaders say smart outdoor lighting will save the town energy and maintenance costs.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Soaking weekend rain; Active tropics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Tropical storm Kyle officially formed Friday evening. It poses no threat to ENC

News

Prayer vigil held for Cannon Hinnant

Updated: 1 hour ago
A prayer vigil was held Friday night in honor of Cannon Hinnant, and to show support for the Hinnant family.

News

WWII Veteran celebrates 93rd birthday with Leland town parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
WWII Veteran celebrates 93rd birthday with Leland town Parade

News

Prayer vigil held for Cannon Hinnant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
A prayer vigil was held Friday night in honor of Cannon Hinnant, and to show support for the Hinnant family.

Latest News

News

ECU alum Howell Binkley who worked on “Hamilton” has passed away

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
According to the Twitter page for the Broadway Musical "Hamilton," ECU alum Howell Binkley, an award-winning lighting designer, who helped bring the musical to the stage and the screen, has died.

News

U.S. Senate candidates address COVID-19, other election issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
We are less than three months from election day and there are many important issues for voters and many important races, including that for U.S. Senate here in North Carolina.

News

Repairs begin on 155 violations after ECU student complaints at three complexes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Repairs begin on 155 violations after ECU student complaints at three complexes

News

As school begins, child care hotline offers last minute options

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
As school begins, child care hotline offers last minute options

News

Greene County Schools prepare for new year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries and Dave Jordan
At West Greene Elementary School, right after you drop your kids off Monday, they will be greeted with a mask and temperature check.

News

Tryon Palace still in phase 2 of COVID mandates, opening gardens & museum store 7 days a week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Tryon Palace still in phase 2 of COVID mandates, opening gardens & museum store 7 days a week