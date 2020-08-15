Atlantic Beach to save money and shine brighter

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The lights at the Atlantic Beach Town Park are getting an upgrade.

The town is working with Duke Energy and Verizon to set up smart outdoor lighting.

Town workers can tailor and preset the park’s lights with a touch of a button now. The park used to have normal street lights, automatically turning on and off at dusk and dawn and there was no option to customize the timing.

Atlantic Beach town leaders say smart outdoor lighting will save the town energy and maintenance costs.

