As school begins, child care hotline offers last minute options

Sen. Kaine said while it has taken sometime to agree on the next relief package he is optimistic that it will be big help for child-care facilities.
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With school beginning on Monday, many teachers or those who work in school related jobs, may be in a last-minute crunch to find childcare while at work.

According to program organizers, families and caregivers who need child care for children up to age 12 can call the child care hotline at 1-888-600-1685 to be connected to care options in the East.

“This hotline can help connect families with child care options as this pandemic continues to affect our families. We need to do everything we can to support working parents as we work to beat this virus,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is a collaboration of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) network. 

“We know that families may need extra help finding school-age care options right now, as many schools have started the school year with remote learning only, and others are operating with children onsite on alternate days or weeks to meet social distancing requirements,” said Susan Gale Perry, Chief Deputy Secretary for NCDHHS. “The Child Care Hotline can help families fill that child care gap by providing referrals to available school-age programs.” 

Perry said care will be offered by licensed child care providers who agree to meet NCDHHS health and safety guidelines.

As of this week, slots were still available for school-age children in licensed child care programs across the state. 

For more information about child care during COVID-19, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/information/child-care/child-care-information-families.

