24-hour school prayer walk underway in the East

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Schools across the state resume on Monday and members of one community are praying for school children in the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest.

Kicking off at noon Friday, a 24-hour prayer walk started around the high school, middle and elementary school campuses in Farmville.

Community members came together to pray for health, peace, safety and unity as children head back to classes. Friday’s event was organized by Farmville United Methodist church.

Members were able to sign up to come out and walk down a designated path around the school to pray, pull up outside of the schools in their cars and pray, walk around a school of their choice and pray, or pray from home. Most people signed up for one-hour prayer periods.

Retired educator, Vickie Herring, said the 24-hour prayer for students’ idea should be a national project. “I feel like this should be done across the county, across the state and across the world. This isn’t something that should only be done in Farmville and I hope this is an example for others.”

Organizers hope other communities across the state and country will do something similar as the new school year begins.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.