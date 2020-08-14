United Way of Onslow holds Stuff the Bus event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United Way of Onslow County held its annual Stuff the Bus event outside the Walmart on Yopp Road in Jacksovnille.

The event raises school supply donations for kids who need them.

They hand out school supply list to shoppers who can donate what they pick up in the store when they’re done shopping.

They accept monetary donations, as well, and this year, they’re also accepting pandemic supplies like cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer.

“It’s just as important this year than any other year that we do get all the school supplies that the children need,” said United Way of Onslow County President Raquel Painter. “Because they’re not able to share the school supplies like they use to before, that just doesn’t work in the environment we’re going to school in right now.”

The event continues Saturday at 7 a.m.

