Ten busted in Carteret County undercover drug operation

This is the third round of arrests in the undercover drug operation.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Carteret County have made another round of arrests in 'Operation One by One'.

This is the third round of arrests in the undercover drug operation conducted by the sheriff’s office and Morehead City police.

Here is a list of the latest arrests:

  • Sonny Cutts, 39, Newport. Bond $500 secured. Charges: One count of conspiring to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance
  • Ivory Gary, 35, Morehead City. Bond: $10,000 unsecured. Charges: Four counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and manufacturing cocaine
  • Malik George, 21, Havelock. Bond: $5,000 secured. Charges: Four counts of selling and delivering marijuana and two counts each of possessing marijuana with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, and manufacturing marijuana
  • Dandre Henry, 21, Havelock. Bond: Written promise to appear. Charges: Four counts of selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance, two counts each of possessing a counterfeit controlled substance with the intent to sell and deliver, selling and delivering heroin, and one count each of possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine, and delivering methamphetamine
  • Mikail Hucks, 22, Morehead City. Bond: $7,000 secured. Charges: Two counts of conspiring to sell and deliver cocaine and one count each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance
  • Casey King, 27, Kinston. Bond: $17,500 secured. Charges: One count each of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possessing a scheduled II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, and delivering a schedule II controlled substance
  • Cedric Montford, 33, Newport. Bond: $20,000 secured. Charges: Two counts of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance
  • Christopher Murray, 35, Beaufort. Bond: $70,000 secured. Charges: Two counts each of selling and delivering cocaine and one count of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver
  • Robert Sessions, 48, New Bern. Bond: $5,000 secured. Charges: One count each of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule I controlled substance, and delivering a schedule I controlled substance
  • Jamaal Spell, 32, Morehead City. Bond: $10,000 secured. One count each possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine, and delivering methamphetamine

